Heavy rain, coastal flooding prompt NEXT Weather Alert for South Florida until Monday night

A Next Weather Alert is in effect Monday across South Florida as heavy rain, potential flash flooding, and coastal flooding threaten the region following a wet weekend.

A Flood Watch remains active until 7 p.m. due to the potential for heavy downpours on ground already saturated from Sunday's rainfall. Forecasters have placed the area under a level 2 risk for excessive heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

This graphic shows the areas in South Florida that are under flood watch on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026 until 7 p.m. CBS News Miami

A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect due to potential saltwater flooding around high tide. The next high tide is expected around 3 p.m. in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, and near 5 p.m. in Key West.

This graphic shows the next high tides for Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Key West on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. CBS News Miami

After morning showers, rainfall is expected to become more widespread and intense Monday afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the low 80s under cloudy skies.

This graphic shows the rain accumulation in different parts of South Florida on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. CBS News Miami

Beachgoers and boaters face hazardous conditions, including a dangerous high risk of rip currents along Atlantic beaches and a Small Craft Advisory for Atlantic waters. No alerts or advisories are currently in effect for the Florida Keys.

This graphic shows the boating forecast for Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. CBS News Miami

This graphic shows the beach forecast for Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. CBS News Miami

Election Day Weather Forecast

An upper-level low-pressure system driving Monday's rain will move out by Tuesday, bringing lower overall rain chances for Election Day. Voters heading to the polls may still encounter scattered showers and a few storms, with highs staying in the low 80s.

This graphic shows the rain chances decreasing from Monday, Nov. 2, 2026 to Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 CBS News Miami

Mid- to late-week weather will warm up, with afternoon highs reaching the upper 80s alongside spotty showers.

This graphic shows the average high temperatures in South Florida from Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, to Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 CBS News Miami

A cold front is scheduled to move in late in the week, ushering in drier and less humid conditions for the weekend. Temperatures will cool slightly, with weekend lows in the upper 60s in some spots and highs in the low 80s.