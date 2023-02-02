Heat's Bam Adebayo selected to 2023 NBA All-Star Team

MIAMI - The NBA announced Thursday that Miami Heat Bam Adebayo has been selected to the 2023 NBA All-Star Team.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 19 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Here are some of Adebayo's stats, according to the Miami Heat:

He has appeared in 47 games this season averaging 21.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.15 steals and 35.1 minutes while shooting 53.9 percent from the field.

He leads the team in points (1,004), total rebounds (469), offensive rebounds (133), defensive rebounds (336), blocks (38), field goals made (403), double-figure scoring games (47), 20-point games (27), 30-point games (8), double-figure rebounding games (25) and double-doubles (25) while tying the NBA in points in the paint (742).

He has scored in double-figures in all 47 games he has appeared in this season, including in a career-long 63-straight overall, which is the seventh-longest streak in franchise history.

He grabbed at least seven rebounds in a career-long 22 games from December 6 through January 22, tying the fifth-longest streak in team history, and now has posted 143 career double-doubles, surpassing Udonis Haslem earlier this season for the fourth-most in HEAT history.

Additionally, he has scored at least 30 points in eight games this season, helping Miami to a 7-1 record over that span, including three-straight 30-point games from December 31 through January 4, becoming just the fourth HEAT player to achieve the feat, joining only Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Glen Rice.

