Heat is on as South Florida dries out after a couple of wet days

After a soggy start to the week, the chance of rain is lower on Tuesday but a few showers and isolated storms will be possible.

The morning got off to a mild and muggy start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. The heat is on in the afternoon as highs soar to the mid to upper 80s and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s in spots when you factor in the humidity.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters navigating the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

This week's low temperatures will remain above average.

Chance of rain increases over the weekend. NEXT Weather

Wednesday will be very warm but mainly dry. Highs will rise to the upper 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It will feel like the 90s again due to high humidity.

Although the chance of rain remains low, isolated showers will be possible on Thursday. Highs continue to be above normal in the upper 80s.

On Friday spotty showers will be possible.

The chance of rain increases as we head into the Mother's Day weekend. Saturday there is the potential for passing showers. On Mother's Day, scattered showers and storms will develop.

The chance of rain is even higher on Monday.