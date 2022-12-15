Watch CBS News
Sports

Tyler Herro's 35 points leads Heat past Thunder 110-108

By The Associated Press

/ AP

AP - Tyler Herro made a career-high nine 3-pointers, hit the go-ahead jumper, and scored 33 points in the Miami Heat's 110-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Herro made a mid-range jumper to finish the scoring with 4.9 seconds left, and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a mid-range jumper at the buzzer.

The Heat made a season-high 24 3-pointers — with Herro going 9 of 17 — in sending the Thunder to their fourth straight loss. 

Miami star Jimmy Butler sat out to rest his right knee.

Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 27 points.

Herro began the second quarter with a personal 11-0 run to help Miami pull away. 

He capped the scoring spree with a corner 3-pointer.

Miami led by 21 points in the second quarter and was up 64-52 at the half.

Oklahoma City opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run and led 78-77 at the 3:42 mark. 

Miami regained control to take an 86-84 lead into the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Thunder: F/C Darius Bazley made his first start of the season. He scored 12 points.

F/C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl sat out with a sprained right ankle.

F Kenrich Williams missed his fifth straight game with a sprained right knee.

Heat: Duncan Robinson played after he missed the previous two games with a sprained left ankle. He scored 14 points.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

Heat: At Houston on Thursday night.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 10:47 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.