Tyler Herro's game-winning shot leads Heat to 110-107 victory over Kings

MIAMI - The Miami Heat defeated the Sacramento Kings 110-107 in Wednesday night's game at the FTX Arena.

Tyler Herro led the way for the Heat, chipping in with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Herro scored 13 of his 26 points in the 4th quarter, nailing a game-winning 3-point shot with 1.8 seconds remaining.

Point guard Kyle Lowry tallied 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Center Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double, scoring 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Heat fired on all cylinders, and on defense, the team recorded five blocks and five steals.

Heat star Jimmy Butler did not play in Wednesday's game due to a hip injury.

For the Kings, Domantas Sabonis flirted with a triple-double, recording 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists.

Guard Kevin Huerter also scored 22 points for the Kings.

Wednesday's victory marks Miami's first back-to-back wins, two of which happened against teams that beat Miami in their first encounter of the season, Golden State and Sacramento.

The Heat head to Indiana with their 4-5 record for an Eastern Conference duel with the Pacers Friday night at 7 p.m. from Gainbrudge Fieldhouse.