Heat Advisory for Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys

MIAMI - A Heat Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties for Friday.

Miami-Dade and Broward are under the advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Keys are under the advisory a little longer, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. However, combined with the humidity the heat indices will be up to 110 degrees in Miami-Dade and Broward and up to 113 degrees in the Keys.

The National Weather Service issues a Heat Advisory when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is expected for at least two hours.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, but avoid those that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol. Stay in an air-conditioned room, limit the time you work or spend time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. If you're outside, wear a hat and sunscreen to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays.

If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids every hour.

If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911.

For dog owners wanting to take their four-legged friends for a walk, it's important to remember the seven-second rule. Place your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet too.