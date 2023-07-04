Heat Advisory issued for Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for portions of southern, southwest, and southeastern Florida including Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NEXT Weather meteorologist KC Sherman said Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the low 90s but when you factor in the humidity, the heat index will range from 105 to 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service issues a Heat Advisory when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is expected for at least two hours. Under this advisory, everyone is urged to precautions, especially those who are at the most risk such as children, infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, outdoor workers, and pregnant women.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, but avoid those that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. If you're outside, wear a hat and sunscreen to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays.

If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids every hour.

If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911.

For dog owners wanting to take their four legged friends for a walk, it's important to remember the seven-second rule. Place your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet too.