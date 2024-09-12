Heat advisory in effect across South Florida with potential for heavy afternoon rain

MIAMI — Another hot and humid day ahead: the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties until 6 p.m. Thursday due to feels-like temperatures up to 111 degrees.

A heat advisory is also in effect for the Florida Keys until 7 p.m. Thursday due to feels-like temperatures up to 110 degrees. Highs will climb to the low 90s Thursday afternoon and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity.

The chance of rain will be highest in the afternoon due to heating of the day and plenty of moisture around. Another round of scattered to numerous storms will develop this afternoon with the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding.

The Thursday evening commute will likely be wet and messy for much of South Florida. But, the storms will begin to diminish by around 8 p.m. and into later Thursday night with mostly cloudy skies.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. And there are no advisories or alerts for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters on Thursday.

NEXT Weather 7-Day Forecast CBS News Miami

Friday will be sizzling with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures soaring to the triple-digits. Another heat advisory will likely be issued.

Storms will develop in Friday afternoon with the potential for some heavy downpours and flooding in spots. Conditions will remain unsettled with a higher chance of rain on Saturday. Storms will be around with highs in the low 90s.

Drier air moves in Sunday to lower the rain chance a bit. Some passing storms will still be possible but will not be as widespread.