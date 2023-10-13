Heat Advisory for Miami-Dade

MIAMI - A Heat Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade.

The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. However, combined with the humidity the heat indices will be up to 106 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A Heat Advisory is issued when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is expected for at least two hours.

Broward is not under an advisory because forecast models are showing afternoon showers which will keep it under the criteria, according to NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez.

On Thursday, the temperature at Miami International Airport had reached 93 degrees, besting the record of 92 that was established in 2020. On Friday, Miami could be near the record. The CBS News NEXT Weather team is forecast of a high of 94 degrees, the current record is 93 degrees set in 1990.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, but avoid those that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol. Stay in an air-conditioned room, limit the time you work or spend time outdoors during the hottest part of the day, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. If you're outside, wear a hat and sunscreen to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays.

If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids every hour.

If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911.

For dog owners wanting to take their four-legged friends for a walk, it's important to remember the seven-second rule. Place your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet too.