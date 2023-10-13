Record heat likely in Miami, cool down begins late Sunday

MIAMI - Record heat likely again on Friday as highs soar to the low to mid-90s. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. due to feels-like temperatures that may reach up to 110 degrees when you factor in the high humidity.

Heat is on NEXT Weather

Some showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Saturday we stay hot and humid with the potential for record heat. Highs climb to the low to mid 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits. Scattered showers and spotty storms will be possible.

Sunday highs will remain above normal and we may tie or break records with the low 90s. Spotty storms will be possible ahead of a cold front that will sweep in late Sunday.

Cool change coming NEXT Weather

By Monday morning we'll notice a difference with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs will only be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and a pleasant breeze. The coolest air of the season arrives Tuesday morning as lows tumble to mostly low 60s. Highs will stay below average in the low 80s.

We'll enjoy mainly dry, fall-like weather through the middle of next week.