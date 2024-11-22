HCA Florida Westside "angel" nurse credited for saving South Florida gas attendant's life

FORT LAUDERDALE — A South Florida night nurse is being hailed as a hero after she saved a gas station attendant's life earlier this month.

Allison Seecoomore made a routine stop for gas following her night shift at HCA Florida Westside Hospital in Plantation on the morning of Nov. 10. During her stop, she met with her regular gas attendant, 67-year-old Luis Sanchez Mendia, but noticed something unusual and that he "didn't seem like himself," the hospital stated in a Friday press release.

Seeing Seecoomore's stethoscope, Mendia asked her to check on him.

"At first, she thought he was joking but soon realized the request was serious," HCA Florida Westside stated.

Using her stethoscope, Seecoomore detected a heart murmur so pronounced that it could be heard without her equipment. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, she strongly advised Mendia to go straight to the hospital. When he hesitated, she emphasized the gravity of the situation, HCA Florida Westside stated.

"Either you leave now or I'll take you myself," Seecoomore said.

HCA Florida Westside stated that Mendia was convinced by Seecoomore's determination, followed her advice and headed directly to the hospital's emergency room.

Once there, Mendia was diagnosed with a critical heart condition that required immediate intervention. On Nov. 15, cardiac surgeon Dr. Alfredo Rego performed emergency valve replacement surgery and saved Mendia's life.

HCA Florida Westside stated that Mendia is now making a "remarkable recovery" and is scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Saturday morning. Before he leaves, Mendia is planning on meeting Seecoomore to "give her a heartfelt hug and thank her for her decisive actions that changed the course of his life."

"This is the biggest gift I could ever receive," said Mendia, whose 68th birthday falls on Christmas Eve. "Nurse Allison truly is my angel."

The hospital said that it is "proud to celebrate the extraordinary care and dedication of its staff, who go above and beyond both in and out of the hospital to serve the community."