"Hammerin' Hank" Goldberg dies at 82

MIAMI – Hank Goldberg, the South Florida sports radio and television legend whose brash style earned him the nickname "Hammerin' Hank" and helped launch him to national prominence as a reporter and prognosticator, most recently with CBS Sports HQ and SportsLine, as well as for years on ESPN, died Monday, his 82nd birthday, at his home in Las Vegas.

His sister, Liz, confirmed the death of Goldberg, who kept working until three weeks ago despite his health having declined rapidly in the last couple years. He died after a seven-year battle with kidney disease.

