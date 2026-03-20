Broward police officers under investigation for forcibly arresting a man accused of committing a lewd act

Cellphone video appears to show a man, identified as suspect Roberto Sosa, receiving several blows to the head from police officers in the middle of Hallandale Beach Boulevard before being taken to the ground.

CBS News Miami reported counting five Hallandale Beach police officers on Sosa, with two others on the side.

The news outlet discussed the video with the department's Chief of Staff Grace Mariot. Asked about the video, Mariot stated, "The individual was just not following the commands of the officer. So that is the only thing I can say at this time."

Mariot confirmed she is limited in what she can say due to an ongoing internal affairs "Use of Force" investigation, which she noted is standard in cases like this.

Sosa made his first appearance in bond court Thursday. His arrest stems from allegations that he got out of his car, pulled his pants down and committed a lewd act in front of a man staying at a vacation rental. Before that incident, he is accused of staring at a woman and child for several minutes.

Mariot explained how the police were able to capture him: "They were able to identify that the behavior was not appropriate. They called the police. The police was able to respond. They provided police with information that actually helped us capture the individual."

Police were able to catch Sosa because of a license plate reader. The woman with the child wrote down his tag number, which led to the take down.