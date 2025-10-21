Suspect wanted in connection with antisemitic graffiti near Hallandale Beach synagogue, police say

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with vandalizing a sidewalk within a block of a Jewish synagogue, according to the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

Police said the vandalism took place on two separate occasions, Sept. 5 and Oct. 4, on a sidewalk in the 200 block of NE 12th Avenue. The suspect spray-painted "Israel faka country" both times.

Hallandale Beach Police Captain Aaron Smith told CBS News Miami that not only is the sidewalk near a synagogue in the area, but there's also a high population of Jewish families in the neighborhood.

If you have any information concerning the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.