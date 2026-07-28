Man dies after being shot multiple times in Hallandale Beach, police say

An investigation is underway in Hallandale Beach after police said a man died after a shooting took place Monday night.

Hallandale Beach police said just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a parking garage in the 1000 block of Pembroke Road.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Officers immediately began to render emergency medical aid to the man until Broward Sheriff's Office Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway in Hallandale Beach after a shooting on July 27, 2026. CBS News Miami

The preliminary investigation showed that the shooting took place in the 600 block of Northwest 4th Court. The victim and a witness left the area in a vehicle before stopping at the Pembroke Road location to call 911, according to police.

No other information was released, and police said that officers are continuing to collect evidence and conduct interviews.

No arrests have been made, but detectives have no information that would indicate an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hallandale Beach Police Department at 954-457-1400 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).