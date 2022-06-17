Watch CBS News
Hallandale Beach building evacuated due to safety concerns

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A building had to be evacuated Friday in Hallandale Beach due to safety concerns, according to authorities. 

Dozens of residents from the Hemispheres were forced to leave after a fire caused a mechanical failure earlier in the day. 

That mechanical failure caused the building's safety features, water and AC, to not work. 

The emergency operation center and the Red Cross are helping people find where to stay. 

It is unclear at this point how long they could be displaced. 

First published on June 17, 2022 / 5:30 PM

