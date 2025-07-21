Haitians in South Florida react with relief and uncertainty to TPS extension

South Florida Haitians react with relief and uncertainty to TPS extension

Thousands of Haitians in South Florida are feeling a mix of relief and uncertainty after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians until February 2026.

The extension follows a federal judge's ruling that the Trump administration overstepped its authority when it attempted to end TPS in September.

A reprieve, but not a resolution

"It's difficult, heartbreaking," one woman told CBS News Miami. She has lived in South Florida for 10 years under TPS. Her father was killed in Haiti, and her mother, now deceased, helped bring her to the United States.

She said she had been dreading the expected end of TPS in September.

"It's been hell. Can I drive? Can I go to work?" she said. Now, with the extension, she has time to formulate a plan to remain in Florida and is working with an attorney.

"Starting over won't be easy," she added.

Community still facing pressure

Community advocates say the threat of deportation looms even for naturalized citizens, and the economic toll is already being felt.

Rising unemployment, layoffs among TPS workers and business closures have put additional strain on Haitian families.

Leonie Hermantin of the Haitian Neighborhood Center said some families have already relocated to countries like Canada and Brazil.

"Returning to Haiti is not an option because we know the situation is worsening. It's not a place for those with children to return," she said.

Hermantin noted the psychological toll on parents, advising families to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

"We encourage them to get a power of attorney to prepare for any eventuality — in case they are stopped by ICE," she said.

Meanwhile, the woman who has been here ten years is praying the president will have a change of heart.

"I hope he has more humanity in him."