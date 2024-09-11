Haitian Americans speak out over Trump's pet-eating claims

MIAMI - Haitian Americans in South Florida are speaking out about comments made by former President Donald Trump on the debate stage.

Trump repeated what's been tweeted by high-ranking Republican leaders, including JD Vance and Ted Cruz, which claim Haitians are eating pets in Ohio.

An estimated 10,000 Haitians have migrated to the area. The population of Springfield is about 58,000.

CBS News Miami went into Miami's Haitian American community to get reactions.



For Haitian Americans, growing up in Miami in the 80s and 90s, being accused of eating cats and dogs is nothing new. Folks we talked to say it's an old and hurtful insult now resurfaced.

Florida State Representative Marie Woodson remembers it. "When I came here, I know there was one kid who used to go to Edison Senior High School, who had some issues with other kids calling him Haitian-eating cats."



Woodson came to Miami in the early 80s. She first saw the tweets by JD Vance before hearing former President Trump during the debate, who said, "In Springfield, they're eating the dogs, the people that came in. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there."



Woodson said, "There wasn't any reason for this, they do not have any proof that Haitians are eating dogs, eating cats. Come on! Where is this coming from?"



Rulx Jean-Bart agrees. "At that level, to have someone who wants to be president talking such nonsense, that was a shame to me. For him, not for me."

Bart is a Haitian American community leader, who has called America home for decades. I asked him the obvious. "Do Haitians eat cats, dogs, or any pets? I've never done that. I don't know anyone in my family who's done that."



Outside Naomi's Garden restaurant in Little Haiti, the conversation was about what's not on the menu.



Charlemagne Sands, who's Haitian American, said, "He's good at what he does. Trump is good at what he does. Whatever he says, it's meant to polarize and to put you at odds with the other group."



Jorry Present is also Haitian American. He said, "I think that's an extreme to make that assumption and it's not a wise assumption at all."



Kelly Anne Herman stopped to get a bite to eat. "I am here because I love this food. Everyone that I've ever spoken with loves this food. This is a community centerpiece."



To be clear, officials in Springfield, Ohio, where the allegations are coming from, say there has been no evidence of pet-eating from any immigrants at all.