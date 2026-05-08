Men accused of conspiring to kill Haiti's president in 2021 found guilty by Miami jury

The jury in the trial against four men accused of conspiring to kill Haitian President Jovenel Moïse found them guilty on Friday.

Moïse was assassinated on July 7, 2021, inside his bedroom. His wife, Martine Moïse, was nearby and was also shot multiple times.

On trial together were Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla, and James Solages.

Prosecutors had alleged that the men worked together to carry out a plan tied to the president's assassination. Each of the four men faced five charges related to the case.

In total, 13 men were arrested in connection with the assassination. Eight took plea deals, and one more man is still awaiting trial.

Intriago, who owns Doral based CTU Security, faces additional charges related to transporting bulletproof vests from the United States to Haiti as part of the alleged plan.

In court, testimony alleged his Doral security firm was involved in hiring some of the Colombian men who were arrested in Haiti shortly after the assassination.

The men now face life behind bars.