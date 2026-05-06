Jury in Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse assassination trial ends 1st day of deliberations with no verdict

The jury in the assassination trial of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse concluded its first day of deliberations on Wednesday after working for seven hours, including through lunch.

The panel, which is expected to return at 9 a.m., asked a single question related to count 7. Attorneys advised the jurors to rely on their notes and memory.

For several days, court observers have packed Miami's Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse, hoping to better understand what happened to Haiti's president.

"To support the country, Haiti, and second to support Jovenel's family," said court observer Donald Dominique.

Moïse was assassinated on July 7, 2021, inside his bedroom. His wife, Martine Moïse, was nearby and was also shot multiple times.

Now on trial together are Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla, and James Solages. Prosecutors allege the men worked together to carry out a plan tied to the president's assassination. Each of the four men faces five charges related to the case.

Thirteen men in all have been arrested in connection with the assassination. Eight have taken plea deals, and one more man is still awaiting trial.

Intriago, who owns Doral-based CTU Security, faces additional charges related to transporting bulletproof vests from the United States to Haiti as part of the alleged plan. In court, testimony has alleged his Doral security firm was involved in hiring some of the Colombian men who were arrested in Haiti shortly after the assassination.

Court observers said they are hoping for justice. "What they did to him, the way they murdered him, the way they assassinated him is really wrong," Dominique said. Dominique added that he believes the evidence presented in court has been strong. "They're showing how everything was orchestrated, how everybody was involved," he said. "I'm hoping that the jury will also make the right decision".

If convicted, the men face life in prison.