Arrest made, guns and drugs seized during Operation Trigger Lock in Broward

More than 100 arrests made during Operation Trigger Lock in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE - More than 100 arrests were made in Operation Trigger Lock, spearheaded by the Broward Sheriff's Office, after an uptick in shootings, drug deals, and murders in Pompano Beach.

The sheriff's office partnered with the Broward State Attorney's Office, ATF Fort Lauderdale Office, DEA Miami Field Division, FBI Miami, and several police departments, including Davie, Fort Lauderdale, and Hollywood, for the operation that targeted "violent offenders" and gang members involved in shootings.

"I'm delighted that we didn't have to kill somebody out here. These are some very bad, violent individuals armed to the teeth, at times having more firepower than we do, and yet we've been able to execute this high-level risk operation for six weeks and almost do it flawlessly. That's a shout-out to our Crime Suppression Team in Pompano, our district commanders and how they have been handling it collectively with our SID (Strategic Investigations Division ) components, and our federal partners who were out there patched, armed, guns with us side by side," said Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The operation ran from April 16 to May 31. As a result of the six-week sweep, investigators conducted 14 residential search warrants, made 132 arrests, and recovered 38 firearms and drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, alpha PVP, oxycodone, and heroin.



Charges against those arrested range from robbery to murder.