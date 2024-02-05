Watch CBS News
Gunfire erupts on Palmetto Expressway, two men injured

By Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI GARDENS - There were some tense moments Sunday night on a South Florida highway when two men were shot while in their car.

The men were rushed to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital after the Florida Highway Patrol said they were shot while in their BMW on State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. and traffic was tied up for nearly three hours until the highway was cleared.

FHP says the men were heading eastbound on the 826 when their car was shot at by someone in an "unknown vehicle." The driver was shot several times and his passenger was shot in the leg. Their BMW hit a median concrete barrier wall.

The FHP said the driver was in critical condition and his passenger was stable.

FHP says it has no description of the shooter or their vehicle. It's not known what prompted this shooting.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:50 AM EST

