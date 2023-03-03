Police fatally shoot man after suspect opened fire on innocent bystander at SW Miami-Dade apartment complex

MIAMII -- Miami-Dade police shot and killed a man overnight after the suspect allegedly shot an innocent bystander who later died from his injuries, police said Friday.

The unidentified resident who was wounded was rushed for treatment to a local hospital where he later died, a police spokesman said during a news conference at the scene.

During a standoff with the suspect, members of the police SWAT team opened fire on the man, killing him after he allegedly fired several times at police, the spokesman said.

The incident began when officers were called to the complex at 114th Avenue and 197th Street for a report of gunfire shortly after 10 p.m., according to police

"The victim who was shot was random as he just happened to be walking toward his apartment," the police spokesman said.

A witness told CBS Miami that they hear four shots during the incident.

A Miami-Dade police officer walking at an apartment complex after gunfire. CBS 4



A witness said he believes the alleged shooter suffers from mental illness and hallucinations because he hears him getting angry and frequently talking to himself.

A resident told CBS Miami that that the suspect lives with his grandmother. The man said he heard the alleged shooter getting angry before he opened fire.

The resident said the mother ran out of the apartment to their neighbor, who is the grandfather, and that's when the man began firing randomly, shooting a man the witness says lived in the building.

Police have not identified the suspect.