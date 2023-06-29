Gun range owner has concerns about new "permitless carry" law

MIAMI - The state's new permitless carry law will go into effect on Saturday, July 1st, and that has law enforcement and gun shop owners concerned.

According to the law, those carrying a concealed weapon will not have to apply for a permit, will not have to undergo a background check, and will not have to take an instructional course.

JP Bosque, co-owner of Warrior Indoor Shooting Range, said training is essential for responsible gun ownership. He said if people aren't careful they can get themselves into trouble with the new law.

"It's the equivalent of someone walking into the Department of Motor Vehicles and being handed a driver's license without having any prior training, just here's a license figure it out, in this case you get no license," said Bosque.

The lack of training is one of Bosque's biggest fears and critiques of the new law.

"Obviously training is always essential at the end of the day. This is a tool that is made to defend her life and the only way that you defend that life is by ending another. So, if you don't have the responsibility to understand the gravity of what you're holding, you're gonna get yourself in trouble and we're going to have more accidents."

He has some safety tips to help new gun owners.

Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction

Firearms should be unloaded when they are not in use

Don't rely on your guns ``safety"

Be sure of your target and what's beyond it

Don't alter or modify your gun and have your gun serviced regularly

Learn the mechanical and handling characteristics of the firearm

Bosque said doesn't take the selling of weapons lightly.

"If you don't pass a background check, you're not getting a gun from me. Plain and simple. As far as what do I foresee, I don't have a crystal ball, so I really hope that everything stays copacetic and everything continues the same way, I don't know, I'm just hopeful that this law doesn't end up getting people into more trouble."

The eligibility requirements to purchase a firearm in the state remain the same. Buyers must be at least 21 years old, be a legal US citizen, be a permanent Florida resident, cannot be an unlawful user or addicted to controlled substances, and cannot have a disqualifying condition, such as a felony charge, a misdemeanor charge, or injunction.