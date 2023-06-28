Florida's new "permitless carry" law goes into effect this weekend

MIAMI - Big changes with Florida's gun laws are coming in just days.

Starting on Saturday, July 1st, a new law goes into effect that will allow people to carry guns without a concealed weapons permit.

That means those carrying concealed weapons will not have to apply for a permit, will not have to undergo a background check, and will not have to take an instructional course.

Gun owners still will not be able to carry concealed weapons in places like airports, courts, schools, and other places where gun possession is restricted or banned. Open carry is still illegal in Florida in most circumstances.

The eligibility requirements to purchase a firearm in the state remain the same. Buyers must be at least 21 years old, be a legal US citizen, be a permanent Florida resident, cannot be an unlawful user or addicted to controlled substances, and cannot have a disqualifying condition, such as a felony charge, a misdemeanor charge, or injunction.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddie" Ramirez said they have concerns with this new law.

"We always assume in any situation, with the potential of there being a firearm, but now this adds the extra component of education and it could be a misunderstanding between the community and law enforcement responding to calls for service in terms of the role of that firearm in certain situations. That's why education is key for both law enforcement and the community with this new law," he said.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez agrees, noting that this will change the way police now interact and engage with people. He said this will place a bigger emphasis on interpersonal training and de-escalation techniques.

"Aa regular traffic dispute, or road rage incident, or dispute at a park or playing a basketball game or whatnot, now can potentially elevate into something a lot more egregious and serious because folks may be armed already. As law enforcement officers responding to these types of calls for service or incidents, we need to be extremely aware and use precaution because we know that a situation may escalate really rapidly," he said.

The state's law enforcement community stresses a similar message and the importance of training and being a responsible gun owner.