Guest house, barn catch fire in Parkland; firefighter hospitalized

By Nadirah Sabir

PARKLAND – A guest home and barn caught fire overnight in Parkland.

Several fire engines responded to the fire in northern Broward County.

One firefighter was hospitalized for heat exhaustion. He was expected to make a full recovery.

Hot spots were still smoking hours after the fire first broke out.

Firefighters drew water from a nearby canal to put out hotspots, officials said.

A neighbor, Maxine Gutman, said she was out walking her dog early Monday morning when saw the smoke and called 911. 

Gutman said, "I ran over there and I knocked and rang the bell and I was banging on the windows."

She was finally able to awaken the family, including two young children, who live in the home in front of the guest house and barn.

No animals were harmed, reportedly.

Officials are investigating what started the fire.

Nadirah Sabir is a digital media producer for CBS Miami and has been with the team since 2022. Previously, Nadirah served as a World Affairs Fellow for the International Center of Journalists and an Editorial Trainer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

