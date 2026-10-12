More GTA VI "Vice City" starting to pop up across Miami, including at Dolphins game

GTA VI made an appearance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens during Sunday's Miami Dolphins game.

Fans have been sharing photos on social media that showed an "I love Vice City" sign on a fenced walkway along with the game's cover art.

During the game, the main characters made an appearance as the GTA VI logo appeared next to the jumbotron.

In another nod to Miami, the Dolphins appear in the game as the "Vice City Manatees."

In one of the game's trailers, you can see one of the characters wearing a nearly identical Miami Dolphins jersey in the iconic aqua color.

More GTA VI "Vice City" appearing more frequently in real-life "Vice City"