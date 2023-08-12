Graphic, viral video shows bus aide beating teen student, employee no longer with district

CONROE, Texas -- It's not known what led a bus aid to assault a 17-year-old student on a school bus in suburban Houston.

Police are investigating the violent beating of a student on a school bus by an employee who was supposed to protect him.

This video of the incident has shocked students.

This is the ultra violent video that has gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and other social media and has been shared more than 168 times.

The video shows a Conroe Independent School District bus aid beating a 17-year-old Conroe High School student in the head and knocking him to the ground in front of other students.

Students at the school like Alexa Perez and Evelyn Segura, both seniors, say they were stunned when they saw this video play out on social media.

"I was honestly shocked, I never expected, I would see someone you know who's supposed to be a role model and a leader in our school, like a staff member. I would never think that they would put their hands on a kid." said Segura.

"I was really, really surprised. I didn't think any teacher would ever do that, honestly." said another student, Perez.

This horrifying scene playing out Friday afternoon, according to sources.

At this point that Conroe ISD employee has been fired and is being investigated by both the Conroe ISD Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Conroe ISD has released this official statement.

"Yesterday afternoon we were made aware of an incident in which an employee in our transportation department physically attacked a student on a bus. We are disturbed by this unacceptable behavior, which is not representative of our hundreds of hard working transportation staff. The individual is no longer employed by the district and the Conroe is police department is completing their investigation with the expectation of pursuing criminal charges."