Family mourns Miami Dade College student killed in shooting outside McDonald's

"They took my baby," said Curl Bentley-Gonzalez.

Bentley-Gonzalez said her grandson, Nathan, was her world. She keeps a photo of him as the background on her phone. She said the last time she spoke to him was just hours before he was shot.

"I'll never get to FaceTime with him again. We're all taking this very, very hard," Bentley-Gonzalez said.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said Nathan Bentley was shot and killed around 11 p.m. Friday outside a McDonald's on 108th Street.

Curl Bentley-Gonzalez CBS News Miami

The sheriff's office released a flyer asking for the public's help in the investigation.

Nearby Ring camera footage captured four loud bangs that sent a crowd scrambling. Deputies arrived seconds later.

Bentley-Gonzalez said her grandson graduated from high school in June and was a freshman at Miami Dade College, where he was studying with hopes of becoming a sound engineer.

"I'll never get to see my grandchild grow up and become the man he was venturing to be and have a family of his own," Bentley-Gonzalez said.

Deputies found him suffering from several gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

Neighbor Ajonte Simon said his father went outside after hearing the commotion.

"Something like that shouldn't happen. Especially when you're trying to have a good time," Simon said.

Nathan Bentley's family has a message for the shooter.

"The person who committed this horrendous act, please, you could just turn yourself in. Please, please, you have really wounded this family; you have taken one of our bright stars from us," Bentley-Gonzalez said.

Deputies said a large group of people was gathered at the scene when the shooting occurred, meaning there could be numerous witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.