Teen killed in shooting near Miami Dade College's north campus, MDSO says

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after an 18-year-old died following a shooting near Miami Dade College's north campus late Friday night.

MDSO said it happened just after 11 p.m. at a fast-food restaurant near the campus, along Northwest 27 Avenue and Northwest 108 Street. Deputies said they found Nathan Bentley suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and he was rushed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, Bentley died of his injuries at the hospital.

Deputies said their initial investigation revealed that an argument happened between Bentley and the subject, escalating when the subject pulled a gun out and shot Bentley. The subject, who remains unidentified, left the scene before deputies arrived, per MDSO.

The sheriff's office said there were lots of witnesses at the time of the shooting and is asking anyone with more information – including the subject's identity – to contact them via Crime Stoppers or by calling 305-471-2400. Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can be shared by calling 305-471-8477 or 1-866-471-8477, texting "CrimeStoppers305" to 738477, submitting a tip online, or using the P3Tips app and signing in to the Miami section. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.