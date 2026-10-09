Grand Theft Auto VI radio station hosted by Miami's own Trina, Trick Daddy

Miami-based Slip-N-Slide Records helped curate one of the Grand Theft Auto VI radio stations, bringing the city's hip-hop legacy to Vice City.

The in-game radio station, Dirty South Classics, is also hosted by Miami rap legends Trina and Trick Daddy.

CBS News Miami has learned that Slip-N-Slide Records founder Ted Lucas helped bring the iconic sounds of southern hip-hop to Dirty South Classics.

For decades, the label has helped define and launch Miami's sound. It's another nod to the real-life Miami appearing in Vice City.

Additionally, the "Trick & Trina Morning Show" was a real radio show heard across South Florida in 2020.

"Trick Daddy and Trina helped put Miami on the map," says Ted Lucas, founder of Slip-N-Slide Records. "Dirty South Classics is a celebration of the sound we helped create and the legacy we've built over the years."

The game's radio lineup also includes the return of Flash FM, which first appeared in the original Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, released in 2002.

Other artists featured in GTA VI's radio lineup include Morgan Wallen, Bad Bunny and Lana Del Rey.

Radio stations have long been a defining part of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

From memorable DJs and hilarious commercials to the music, the in-game stations reflect the real-world music and culture of the places that inspire them.

With Slip-N-Slide Records helping shape the sound of Vice City, GTA VI continues that tradition.