Grab a slice, it's National Pizza Day

MIAMI - Treat yourself to an extra slice of one of America's favorite foods!

Thursday is National Pizza Day, which is observed every year on February 9th.

Now, that's not to be confused with National Cheese Pizza Day (September 5), National Pepperoni Pizza Day (September 20), National Pizza Month (October), and National Sausage Pizza Day (October 11).

There's no doubt about it - folks do love their pizza.

Pizza was ranked as the food most associated with addictive-like eating behaviors, according to a study that used the Yale Food Addiction Scale.

Its delicious combination of fat and carbohydrates, along with its texture, color, and complimentary taste profile are among the traits that make it so appealing.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the most popular type of pizza is pepperoni.

On average, Americans consume 23 pounds of pizza per person each year.

Additionally, 17 percent of all United States restaurants are pizzerias.

The nation's first pizzeria is believed to be Lombardi's in New York, established in 1905.

Antica Pizzeria Port'Alba in Naples, Italy is thought to be the world's first pizzeria, established in 1738.