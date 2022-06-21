Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 12 bills, including boating safety, pharmacy bills

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 12 bills Monday, including measures dealing with boating safety and pharmacy benefit managers.

The boating-safety law (SB 606), which will take effect July 1, will require Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission-approved boating safety courses and temporary certificate examinations to include components about the benefits of engine cutoff switches for motorboats and personal watercraft.

The law also will require the programs to address dangers associated with passengers riding on "a seat back, gunwale, transom, bow, motor cover, or any other vessel area" not designed for seating and dangers associated with people falling overboard and the operation of boats near people in the water.

DeSantis also signed a bill (HB 357) that will lead to increased oversight of pharmacy benefit managers, which serve as sort of middlemen between health insurers and pharmacies.

The bill, in part, will give the Office of Insurance Regulation more authority over pharmacy benefit managers. Small pharmacies have long complained about pharmacy benefit managers, which represent health insurers in negotiations with drug companies and pharmacies.

Michael Jackson, executive vice president and CEO of the Florida Pharmacy Association, praised the signing in a prepared statement.

"Long overdue, PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers) will now be subject to existing regulation under the Office of Insurance Regulation, ensuring they comply with strict requirements intended to protect community and independent pharmacies, patients in need and hard-working taxpayers," said Jackson, who was part of a coalition known as EMPOWER Patients that backed the measure.

The bills passed during the legislative session that ended in March.