Gov. Ron DeSantis announces expansion of commuter toll discounts

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – Governor Ron DeSantis announced an expansion to his toll discount program next year.

"So under this proposal, any commuter that uses our transponders like Sun Pass or Easy Pass … you're getting a 50-percent discount in your tolls for the entire year. And that's going to make a big difference."

Governor DeSantis says if the legislature approves it, his proposal will save the average driver $550 a year.

The governor initially established a six-month program.

It went into effect this month, saving drivers about $10 per month.

