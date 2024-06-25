Gov. DeSantis suspends Hialeah Councilwoman Angelica Pacheco after federal fraud indictment

MIAMI - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Hialeah Councilwoman Angelica Pacheco on Tuesday.

DeSantis signed the order of suspension after a grand jury indicted Pacheco on June 18, 2024.

Pacheco faces one count of Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud and Wire Fraud, five counts of Health Care Fraud and two counts of Wire Fraud.

Last week, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Pacheco.

The 37-year-old certified nurse made her first court appearance last Thursday afternoon on healthcare fraud charges.

Pacheco and her husband, Daniel have a primary care clinic and substance abuse rehab facility in Hialeah.

Pacheco appears to have hinted at the arrest in a cryptic video posted on social media on Wednesday evening.

In it, she blamed the Hialeah government for any eventual repercussions she might face.

Mayor Esteban Bovo reacted to the news with the following statement:

"The federal charges presented the councilwoman are not related nor linked to her capacity as an elected official. This situation is not only disconcerting but also very sad for our community."

Read the Governor's order in its entirety:

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 24-135

Executive Order 24-135 (Executive Order of Suspension)

WHEREAS, Angelica Pacheco is presently serving as a member of the City Council of the City of Hialeah, Florida, representing Group IV; and

WHEREAS, on June 18, 2024, Angelica Pacheco was indicted by grand jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida for one count of Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud and Wire Fraud, a felony under 18 U.S.C. § 1349; five counts of Health Care Fraud, a felony under 18 U.S.C. § 1347; and two counts of Wire Fraud, a felony under 18 U.S.C. § 1343; and

WHEREAS, Article IV, section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution states: "[b]y order of the governor any elected municipal officer indicted for crime may be suspended from office until acquitted and the office filled by appointment for the period of suspension, not to extend beyond the term, unless these powers are vested elsewhere by law or the municipal charter"; and

WHEREAS, section 112.51(2), Florida Statutes, provides that the Governor may suspend from office any elected municipal officer who is indicted for the commission of a federal felony; and

WHEREAS, it is in the best interests of the residents of the City of Hialeah, and the citizens of the State of Florida, that Angelica Pacheco be immediately suspended from the public office which she now holds, upon the grounds set forth in this Executive Order.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, Governor of Florida, pursuant to Article IV, section 7 ( c) of the Florida Constitution and section 112. 51, Florida Statutes, find as follows:

A. Angelica Pacheco is, and at all times material was, a member of the City of Hialeah City Council, representing Group IV.

B. The office of City of Hialeah City Councilmember, Group IV is within the purview of the suspension powers of the Governor, pursuant to Article IV, section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution and section 112.51, Florida Statutes.

C. The attached indictment, which is incorporated as if fully set forth in this Executive Order, charges Angelica Pacheco with the commission of federal felonies.

BEING FULLY ADVISED in the premises, and in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the State of Florida, this Executive Order is issued, effective today:

Section 1. Angelica Pacheco is suspended from the public office, which she now holds, to wit: City of Hialeah City Councilmember, Group IV.

Section 2. Angelica Pacheco is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension, which period shall be from today until a further Executive Order is issued or as otherwise provided by law.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and have caused the Great Seal of the State of Florida to be affixed at Tallahassee, this 25th day of June, 2024.