Hialeah Councilwoman Angelica Pacheco facing healthcare fraud charges

MIAMI - Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested Hialeah Councilwoman Angelica Pacheco.

The 37-year-old certified nurse made her first court appearance Thursday afternoon on healthcare fraud charges.

Pacheco and her husband, Daniel have a primary care clinic and substance abuse rehab facility in Hialeah, but it's unclear if the charges are at all linked to the couple's business.

Pacheco appears to have hinted at the arrest in a cryptic video posted on social media on Wednesday evening.

In it, she blamed the Hialeah government for any eventual repercussions she might face.

Mayor Esteban Bovo reacted to the news with the following statement:

"The federal charges presented the councilwoman are not related nor linked to her capacity as an elected official. This situation is not only disconcerting but also very sad for our community."