Watch CBS News
Local News

Hialeah Councilwoman Angelica Pacheco facing healthcare fraud charges

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Hialeah councilwoman arrested
Hialeah councilwoman arrested 00:52

MIAMI - Federal Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested Hialeah Councilwoman Angelica Pacheco.

The 37-year-old certified nurse made her first court appearance Thursday afternoon on healthcare fraud charges.

Pacheco and her husband, Daniel have a primary care clinic and substance abuse rehab facility in Hialeah, but it's unclear if the charges are at all linked to the couple's business.

Pacheco appears to have hinted at the arrest in a cryptic video posted on social media on Wednesday evening.

In it, she blamed the Hialeah government for any eventual repercussions she might face.

Mayor Esteban Bovo reacted to the news with the following statement:

"The federal charges presented the councilwoman are not related nor linked to her capacity as an elected official. This situation is not only disconcerting but also very sad for our community."

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 5:23 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.