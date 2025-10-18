Crash involving 8 people near Goulds sends 3 to hospital, officials say

A crash in Southwest Miami-Dade involving eight people sent three to the hospital on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Around 3:35 p.m., over six Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the report traffic incident with injuries near Southwest 117th Avenue and 224 Street near Goulds.

MDFR told CBS News Miami that due to the number of people involved, the call was upgraded to a Level 1 mass casualty incident.

Out of the eight involved, MDFR said three were taken to the hospital, with one adult taken to the South Trauma Center as a trauma alert patient. The other two suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local area hospital. MDFR said the remaining five people were assessed and released on the scene.

CBS News Miami has reached out to police for more information regarding the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.