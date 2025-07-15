"Good Trouble Lives On" demonstrations in Miami, nationwide to protest Trump administration

On Thursday, July 17, thousands are expected to take part in "Good Trouble Lives On" demonstrations in Miami and hundreds of cities nationwide to protest what organizers call the "sweeping rollbacks of civil and human rights" under the Trump administration.

The nationwide day of protest honors the legacy of civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis on the fifth anniversary of his death.

Uniting for a common goal

According to the organizers, the movement was inspired by Lewis's call to "get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America." They said Thursday's demonstrations are meant to call attention to issues like voter suppression, cuts to social programs, ICE raids, deportation sweeps and the criminalization of protest. They urge people to unite toward a common goal, taking peaceful action in hopes of realizing meaningful change.

"That's why on July 17, five years since the passing of Congressman John Lewis, communities across the country will take to the streets, courthouses, and community spaces to carry forward his fight for justice, voting rights, and dignity for all," according to the Good Trouble Lives On website.

Organizers urge peaceful participation

Those who plan to take part are urged to do so peacefully and follow all directives from law enforcement. Participants are urged to de-escalate any potential confrontation and they are discouraged from bringing weapons of any kind to the demonstrations.

At least 400 demonstrations are set to take place across all 50 states, including in major cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, according to a map on the Good Trouble Lives On website.

In Miami, the demonstration will be held at The Roots Bookstore & Market, at NW 15 Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.