Golden Glades construction will close Palmetto Expy., Turnpike ramps to I-95 this weekend
MIAMI - A major construction project this weekend at the Golden Glades Interchange will impact drivers trying to get onto or exit I-95.
Beginning Friday, at 11 p.m., through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, all lanes of State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway and Florida's Turnpike to and from I-95 will be closed around the clock.
The closures will be at the Turnpike connector ramp, which connects eastbound and westbound Palmetto Expressway and southbound and northbound Florida's Turnpike with southbound and northbound I-95.
The closure is needed so steel beams can be installed over the connector ramp for a future flyover ramp that will connect eastbound Palmetto Expressway to northbound I-95.
Detour routes
Eastbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway to southbound I-95 will be closed and traffic will be detoured as follows:
- Continue east on SR 826/Palmetto Expressway to NW 7 Avenue Extension
- Turn right onto SR 7/US 441/NW 2 Avenue
- Take the ramp for southbound I-95
Southbound Florida's Turnpike to southbound I-95 will be closed and traffic will be detoured as follows:
- Continue south on Florida's Turnpike and exit at NW 167 Street
- Turn right onto southbound SR 915/NE 6 Avenue
- Turn right onto westbound SR 916/Opa-locka Boulevard
- Take the ramp for southbound I-95
Northbound I-95 to westbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed and traffic will be detoured as follows:
- Continue north along I-95 and take the ramp to SR 7/US 441/NW 2 Avenue
- Turn left onto westbound NW 7 Avenue Extension
- Continue west for westbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway
Northbound I-95 to northbound Florida's Turnpike will be closed and traffic will be detoured as follows:
- Continue north along I-95 and take the ramp to SR 7/US 441/NW 2 Avenue
- Turn left onto westbound NW 7 Avenue Extension
- Take the ramp to northbound Florida's Turnpike