Golden Glades construction will close Palmetto Expy., Turnpike ramps to I-95 this weekend

MIAMI - A major construction project this weekend at the Golden Glades Interchange will impact drivers trying to get onto or exit I-95.

Beginning Friday, at 11 p.m., through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, all lanes of State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway and Florida's Turnpike to and from I-95 will be closed around the clock.

The closures will be at the Turnpike connector ramp, which connects eastbound and westbound Palmetto Expressway and southbound and northbound Florida's Turnpike with southbound and northbound I-95.

The closure is needed so steel beams can be installed over the connector ramp for a future flyover ramp that will connect eastbound Palmetto Expressway to northbound I-95.

Weekend detours Florida Department of Transportation

Detour routes

Eastbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway to southbound I-95 will be closed and traffic will be detoured as follows:

Continue east on SR 826/Palmetto Expressway to NW 7 Avenue Extension

Turn right onto SR 7/US 441/NW 2 Avenue

Take the ramp for southbound I-95

Southbound Florida's Turnpike to southbound I-95 will be closed and traffic will be detoured as follows:

Continue south on Florida's Turnpike and exit at NW 167 Street

Turn right onto southbound SR 915/NE 6 Avenue

Turn right onto westbound SR 916/Opa-locka Boulevard

Take the ramp for southbound I-95

Northbound I-95 to westbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed and traffic will be detoured as follows:

Continue north along I-95 and take the ramp to SR 7/US 441/NW 2 Avenue

Turn left onto westbound NW 7 Avenue Extension

Continue west for westbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

Northbound I-95 to northbound Florida's Turnpike will be closed and traffic will be detoured as follows:

Continue north along I-95 and take the ramp to SR 7/US 441/NW 2 Avenue

Turn left onto westbound NW 7 Avenue Extension

Take the ramp to northbound Florida's Turnpike