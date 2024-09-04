Parents speak out after daughter, 7, struck by elderly driver outside Miami pharmacy

Family of girl, fighting for her life after being struck by vehicle, speak out

MIAMI - The family of a 7-year-old girl, who was struck by an elderly driver and is fighting for her life at a local hospital, is speaking out.

"She's totally swelling..." Part of her head was removed," said Joany Figueredo, describing the condition of his 7-year-old daughter, Stephanie Alonso.

"We don't know what is going to happen," said Figueredo after speaking with Stephanie's doctors. They told him it is not sure if the little girl will survive.

The incident happened on Monday, when Stephanie and her mom were walking toward the main entrance of Navarro Pharmacy on Southwest 32nd Avenue and 22nd Street, in Miami, before 4 pm. According to the father of the girl, a Red Nissan SUV came out of nowhere.

"Instead of pressing the brakes, the 92-year-old driver accelerated, and we can see (through surveillance videos) that the vehicle accelerates and goes right toward them. It sideswipes the mother, hits the girl," said Mike Vega, Public Information Officer for Miami Police. "She was not pinned under the car; she was right next to the vehicle."

Figueredo was notified his daughter had been rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

"When I am alone and I see a picture of her, I break down, and I start crying. It's too hard!" said Figueredo.

He shared with CBS Miami pictures of little Stephanie, one of them when she was trying on a dress she planned on wearing on September 21, when she will turn eight. Amid the anguish and frustration, this father believes tragedies like the one he now faces can be avoided.

"Why was a person who's 92 years old driving? We need to fight again for a law that would be in favor of limiting the age of driving," said Figueredo.

Miami Police have not revealed the identity of the driver, except for her age.

"We issued a ticket for careless driving, but we did not issue it to her yet because we have to wait on the outcome of the case."

The family of Stephanie Alonso created a GoFundMe page because doctors told her parents if the girl survives, she will need a lot of care.

Her dad is a teacher, and her mom works at a gym. Fernando says he will need all the help he can get to take care of his daughter.