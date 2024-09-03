Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl, 7, struck by driver in front of Miami pharmacy

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Driver cited after striking girl with car
Driver cited after striking girl with car 00:30

MIAMI - A 7-year-old girl is fighting for her life Tuesday, after being struck by a car outside a pharmacy in Miami.

Miami police said a 92-year-old driver hit the girl while her mother was sideswiped when they were in front of the Navarro discount pharmacy on the 2100 block of SW 32nd Avenue.

The driver told investigators that her brakes were not working.

The driver is not being identified right now, but police said she has been cited for careless driving and other charges are possible. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.