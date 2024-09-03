Girl, 7, struck by driver in front of Miami pharmacy

Driver cited after striking girl with car

MIAMI - A 7-year-old girl is fighting for her life Tuesday, after being struck by a car outside a pharmacy in Miami.

Miami police said a 92-year-old driver hit the girl while her mother was sideswiped when they were in front of the Navarro discount pharmacy on the 2100 block of SW 32nd Avenue.

The driver told investigators that her brakes were not working.

The driver is not being identified right now, but police said she has been cited for careless driving and other charges are possible.