Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low security federal prison in Florida

TALLAHASSEE – Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low security federal prison in Florida to continue serving her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, Bureau of Prison records show.

Maxwell, 60, has been assigned to FCI Tallahassee, described on its website as a "low security federal correctional institution with a detention center."

She was convicted in December on five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, as part of a yearslong scheme with Jeffrey Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls.

Prosecutors argued Maxwell and Epstein conspired to set up a scheme to lure young girls into sexual relationships with Epstein from 1994 to 2004 in New York, Florida, New Mexico and the US Virgin Islands. Four women testified during the trial that Epstein abused them and that Maxwell facilitated the abuse and sometimes participated in it as well.

Her defense, meanwhile, argued she was a scapegoat for Epstein's wrongdoing and attacked the memories and motivations of the women who said they were sexually abused.

Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to state prostitution charges, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019 but died by suicide in prison a month later. Maxwell has been detained since her arrest in July 2020, and prosecutors said she received credit for two years of time served. She is due to be released in 2037.

Her attorneys have appealed her conviction and sentence.