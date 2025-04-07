Gators fans camp out for NCAA Men's College Basketball Championship​ watch parties

Stage set for Florida vs. Houston in biggest night of college basketball

Hundreds of people camped out all over Gainesville on Monday for a chance to score the best seats at watch parties for the NCAA Men's College Basketball Championship.

Some students even skipped class, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It's crazy. It's so much fun," said UF junior exchange student High O'Riordan of Ireland. "The sports are so good! Such a good buzz here. We slept here last night and we were here the day before as well. So, it's good fun!"

"It's been absolutely crazy," added UF sophomore Ryan Gilmartin. "I think this has been one of the best experiences for me as a student, and I'm just so beyond thrilled that I get to come here and experience one of the best seasons of all time."

From 'Canes to Gators: New fans join the frenzy

UF was the only school in Florida to make it to the Big Dance this year, so they're repping not just Gainesville—but the entire state. That includes a few fans who weren't always Gators.

"I grew up a Miami Hurricanes fan so it's a little different," said freshman Riley Orovitz. "But the atmosphere here is unmatched. It's a good time to be a Gator for sure. Just excited for tonight."

"It's amazing. Coming here, I grew up a Miami fan. But there's nothing like this," echoed Ethan Gerber, also from Miami.

Kayla Mornay, a graduate student in dentistry, is from Miami and did her undergrad at Florida State. Monday was the first time she ever bought Gator merchandise.

"You know, I feel like I'm having identity issues," Mornay laughed. "But it's okay to be on both teams. So I'm just very excited, honestly."

The bookstore was buzzing with students grabbing gear before tip-off.

A championship atmosphere

Dedicated fans were camped out at bars and restaurants surrounding campus for a chance to cheer on the boys in orange and blue.

Some even slept outside The Swamp Restaurant to be first in line when the doors opened at 2 p.m.

For senior Morgan Tofal and her friends, it's the perfect ending to their college experience.

"It's just so much fun spending time together here," she said. "Some of our best memories have been made just tailgating outside all together. So why not spend our last days at UF together!"

The UF men's basketball team hasn't won the championship since 2007. This year, they went 15–1 at home, playing in the same arena where thousands of fans gathered Monday night to witness the March Madness finale.