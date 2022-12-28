Watch CBS News
Gasoline prices climb in Florida

TALLAHASSEE - The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club. 

The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. 

It also was up from $3.01 a week ago, but far below the $3.38 average a month ago. 

Florida hit an all-time high of $4.89 on June 13, but prices steadily declined during the rest of the year. 

The national average Wednesday was $3.13 a gallon, according to AAA.

December 28, 2022

