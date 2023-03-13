Gas prices up almost a dime last week

Gas price rose last week before slight dip going into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE - Florida gas prices rose, on average, 11 cents last week, reaching $3.33 per gallon on Thursday before slipping a couple of cents lower by the weekend.

On Sunday, Florida drivers paid an average price of $3.31 per gallon. That's 9 cents more than this time last week.

Price hikes like these are common this time of year as spring vacations drive-up gasoline demand, while refineries conduct seasonal maintenance due and switch to Summer gasoline.

"Despite last week's jump at the pump, Florida gas prices are still 27 cents per gallon less than this year's high, which was recorded at the end of January," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

On Monday, the average price was $3.36 in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

On Monday, the average price was $3.36 in Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

The most expensive markets for gas were Fort Lauderdale/Miami, West Palm Beach, and Naples. The cheapest gas prices were in Panama City and Pensacola.




