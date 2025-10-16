Gas leak prompts campus building evacuation at Nova Southeastern University in Davie

A building at Nova Southeastern University in Davie was evacuated Thursday morning after a gas leak prompted police to shut down part of University Drive, authorities said.

The university said a gas line ruptured near the Health Professions Division, prompting that building to evacuate for a short period of time.

Emergency crews are at the scene working to contain the leak and ensure safety in the area. Officials have not yet said what caused the gas leak or how long the closures are expected to last.

No injuries have been reported as of Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.