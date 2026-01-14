2 people killed, including gunman, and 2 officers injured in Gainesville shooting, authorities say

Two people are dead, including the suspected gunman, and two police officers were injured during a shooting in Gainesville on Wednesday morning, according to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and CBS affiliate News4Jax.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said the officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

The incident was taking place in the 1300 block of E. University Avenue, and the road is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

According to a report from News4Jax, police pulled over a driver and they got out of the vehicle and opened fire.

Other officers responded and killed the shooter, according to the report.

While the investigation was unfolding, police found a body inside a nearby business, and police said they believe it was connected to when the first shots rang out, according to the report.

No other information was released.