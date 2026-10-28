G20 Summit in Doral to bring road closures, security checkpoints, virtual learning for local schools, mayor says

The upcoming G20 Summit in Doral will bring widespread impacts across South Florida, bringing together leaders from the world's largest economies while triggering street closures, park shutdowns, and shifts to virtual learning for area students.

"My message to our residents and businesses is simple: Please plan ahead," Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said during a news conference Wednesday.

The summit, scheduled for Dec. 14 and 15 at Trump National Doral Miami, will bring an increased law enforcement presence, fencing and barricades, road closures, heavy traffic, and security checkpoints.

"The most significant community impacts are expected to be December 14 and 15, the dates of the summit. However, impacts could begin as early as December 10 as security preparations get underway," Fraga said.

Major traffic disruptions are anticipated along key thoroughfares, with Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street expected to be among the most impacted corridors. Additionally, Doral Central Park will close to the public from Dec. 11 through Dec. 16.

Seven public schools in Doral will transition to virtual learning on Dec. 14 and 15:

Eugenia B. Thomas K-8 Center

J.C. Bermudez Doral Senior High School

Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center

John I. Smith K-8 Center

Dr. Toni Bilbao Preparatory Academy

Andrea Castillo Preparatory Academy

Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School

Private and charter schools in the city are also planning to cancel in-person classes on those dates, according to Fraga.