Funding cuts silence Radio and TV Martí, sparking outrage among Cuban exiles

Radio and TV Martí, the federally funded media outlets that for decades broadcast uncensored news to Cuba from South Florida, went off the air Monday after the Trump administration cut their funding.

The move, part of a broader effort to reduce federal bureaucracy, has drawn criticism from Cuban exile leaders who said it hands a victory to the Cuban government.

A blow to anti-censorship efforts

"For the regime, the disappearance of Radio and TV Martí would be a boost," said Orlando Gutierrez, president of the Miami-based Directory of Cuban Resistance, an organization advocating for change in Cuba.

He called the decision a mistake, arguing that the broadcasts were "vital for the active resistance on the island."

On Friday, President Trump ordered reductions at the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees the Office of Cuba Broadcasting in Doral.

By Saturday, employees received an email instructing them to surrender their identification badges, press passes and government-issued equipment, according to reporting from CBS News Miami's partner, The Miami Herald.

Debate over Martí's relevance

Andy Gomez, a professor of Cuban American studies at the University of Miami, acknowledged the historical significance of the broadcasts but said their influence had waned.

"TV Martí was blocked by the Cuban government and while Radio Martí was once widely listened to, that declined over the years," Gomez said, adding that the platform needed restructuring to engage a younger audience.

When asked whether the shutdown was justified, Gomez said, "The money has to follow the interest of the United States. But at the same time, there's a process to determine which projects are still worth funding."

While some argue that the closure reflects shifting priorities in U.S. foreign policy, others fear it leaves Cubans with fewer sources of uncensored news.

For now, the future of U.S.-backed media aimed at Cuba remains uncertain.