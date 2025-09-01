Fugitive accused in deadly Hialeah crash nearly 20 years ago arrested, court records show

A woman who went on the run after she was accused of causing a deadly crash in Hialeah nearly 20 years ago has been arrested, authorities say.

Leydis Menendez Abdala has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter, according to Miami-Dade jail records.

On Aug. 12, 2006, Menendez Abdala ran a flashing red light at 68 Street and crashed into Gloria Hall shortly after 4 a.m, according to police.

Hall was killed and Menendez Abdala was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Hall's brother, Miami police Commander Joaquin Freire, described in an Instagram post what happened next.

"They interviewed her and she pretty much signed a statement saying that she had been impaired, she had been drinking. So they had to keep on doing the investigation with the blood draw and everything at JMH. By the time Monday rolls that they go to pick her up, she's gone," he said.

During the Sunday court proceeding, prosecutor Laura Adams told the judge at the time of the crash, Menendez Abdala was dating someone at the Hialeah police department.

Adams said by the time the Hialeah police department's homicide unit got the toxicology results from the blood test, Menendez Abdala's boyfriend had "given her the heads up" and she fled the country.

Menendez Abdala was arrested in Mexico and brought back to South Florida on Friday, officials said.

A public defender for Menendez Abdala, 52, entered a written plea of not guilty on her behalf.